Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Up 126.0% in June

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 126.0% from the June 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.32. 4,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides sea, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

