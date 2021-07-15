Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $4.08 Million in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $408,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $612,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,100,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $102,000.

Get NightDragon Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:NDACU opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for NightDragon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightDragon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.