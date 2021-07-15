Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires New Shares in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 499,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,855,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 5.85% of TZP Strategies Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZPS. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,699,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,884,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,610,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $728,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZPS opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

