Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 634,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,690,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

Shares of NBSE opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $12.89.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan purchased 12,000 shares of NeuBase Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

