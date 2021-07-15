Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 500,000 Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $595,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $3,968,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of HIIIU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

