Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires New Holdings in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 1.04% of SOC Telemed as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in SOC Telemed during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on TLMD shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TLMD opened at $4.61 on Thursday. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $12.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.