80,917 Shares in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Bought by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 80,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRKR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,921,000 after purchasing an additional 85,446 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 28,464 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Bruker by 30.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 58.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $80.19 on Thursday. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.39.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 11.85%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

