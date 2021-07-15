Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 4,533 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 607,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $328,396,000 after purchasing an additional 143,668 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX opened at $547.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.65.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

