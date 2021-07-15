Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.54.

BOOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $222,585.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $3,305,321.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,422. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000.

NYSE BOOT opened at $82.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.56. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 2.97.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

