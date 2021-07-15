Putnam Investments LLC Buys 3,534 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Churchill Downs worth $14,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth $1,231,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 14.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.17.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $183.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.90. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $124.13 and a twelve month high of $258.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total value of $614,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.