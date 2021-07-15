Putnam Investments LLC Has $15.72 Million Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,532 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $15,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,991,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,762,000 after purchasing an additional 768,960 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,143,000 after purchasing an additional 281,517 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,476,000 after purchasing an additional 403,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,661,000 after purchasing an additional 95,650 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAH opened at $88.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.87. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $70.11 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

