109,735 Shares in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 109,735 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,153,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.24% of J2 Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,107,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,415,000 after buying an additional 1,140,230 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,061,000 after buying an additional 143,127 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,046,000 after buying an additional 592,736 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,581,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,460,000 after buying an additional 188,629 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,273,000 after purchasing an additional 36,156 shares during the last quarter.

Get J2 Global alerts:

JCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $139.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $145.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.88. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.