Putnam Investments LLC Has $13.83 Million Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 76.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,433 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $13,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other The Brink’s news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Brink’s stock opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.99. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $84.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

