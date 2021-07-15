Insider Buying: Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML) Director Acquires C$15,800.00 in Stock

Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML) Director William J. Fisher purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,333.07.

Shares of TML stock opened at C$0.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$108.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Treasury Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.76 and a 52 week high of C$1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.90.

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Treasury Metals Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Treasury Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath gold project comprising 126 contiguous unpatented mining claims and 23 patented land parcels, as well as 3 mining leases that cover approximately 5,049 hectares located near the city of Dryden in northwestern Ontario.

