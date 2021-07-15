Gladstone Land Co. (LAND) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.65. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.98.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

