Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Hits One Day Volume of $245.00

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 15th. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market cap of $75,289.16 and approximately $245.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold Project alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00050739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.51 or 0.00863791 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Profile

ETGP is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,925,401,909 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.