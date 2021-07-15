Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.81. Ally Financial reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 144.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $7.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,122 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.08. 96,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,286,860. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

