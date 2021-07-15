Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Vice Chairman Sells $5,787,017.60 in Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total value of $5,787,017.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,291,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ann Cairns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $390.63. The stock had a trading volume of 24,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,099. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $387.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in Mastercard by 5.0% during the second quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 21,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 12,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 151,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,269,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 58,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,325,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie raised their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.38.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

