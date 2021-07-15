Short Interest in BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Decreases By 81.8%

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the June 15th total of 172,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,282,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BBRW remained flat at $$0.00 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,827,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,188,384. BrewBilt Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
About BrewBilt Manufacturing
Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for BrewBilt Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrewBilt Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.