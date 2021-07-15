Short Interest in BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Decreases By 81.8%

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the June 15th total of 172,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,282,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BBRW remained flat at $$0.00 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,827,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,188,384. BrewBilt Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

About BrewBilt Manufacturing

BrewBilt Manufacturing, Inc custom designs, hand crafts, and integrates processing, fermentation, and distillation processing systems for the craft beer, cannabis, and hemp industries in California. The company is based in Grass Valley, California.

