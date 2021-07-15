Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Short Interest Update

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the June 15th total of 179,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Shares of AVCTF traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.99. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,350. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47. Avacta Group has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $3.50.
About Avacta Group
