Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Short Interest Update

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the June 15th total of 179,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of AVCTF traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.99. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,350. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47. Avacta Group has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

About Avacta Group

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in three segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

