UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Morgan Stanley

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of UDR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.56. 20,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.67. UDR has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UDR will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,597. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 11,509 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $562,214.65. Insiders have sold a total of 73,509 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,015 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 197,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 88,609 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in UDR by 1,502.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 74,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 70,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in UDR by 567.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 237,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,112,000 after buying an additional 201,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.