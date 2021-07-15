Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Victrex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Victrex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Victrex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victrex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.66.

OTCMKTS VTXPF remained flat at $$36.32 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78. Victrex has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $36.32.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

