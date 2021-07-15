Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $332.00 to $344.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Essex Property Trust traded as high as $326.36 and last traded at $326.36, with a volume of 2031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $325.50.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ESS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.56.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

About Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.