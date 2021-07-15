Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xperi Corp. is a product and technology licensing company which manufactures semiconductors and related products. Its technologies and intellectual property are deployed, in areas such as premium audio, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. Xperi Corporation, formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation, is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xperi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of XPER stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,301. Xperi has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Xperi had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.78 million. On average, analysts predict that Xperi will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $153,776.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,016.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Xperi in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xperi by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Xperi in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xperi in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

