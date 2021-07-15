Rennova Health Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, July 19th (OTCMKTS:RNVA)

Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, July 19th. The 1-1000 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.
Shares of RNVA stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 585,347,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,019,696. Rennova Health has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $3.00.
About Rennova Health
