Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Morgan Stanley

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EQR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Truist downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.93.

Shares of EQR traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $83.14. 29,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.78. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $82.91.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,557 shares of company stock worth $3,855,115. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 640,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,981,000 after acquiring an additional 207,934 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 505,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,974,000 after acquiring an additional 46,850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 565.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 274,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,272,000 after acquiring an additional 233,254 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

