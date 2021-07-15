Putnam Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,602,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,744,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 1.56% of Thoma Bravo Advantage as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter valued at $45,360,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter valued at $41,800,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter valued at $40,622,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter valued at $10,450,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter valued at $10,156,000.

TBA opened at $8.72 on Thursday. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

