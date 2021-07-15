Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Shares Purchased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 1,516.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Nokia were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia by 66.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Nokia by 121.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Nokia by 3,404.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Nokia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nokia in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOK. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $5.42 target price on shares of Nokia and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Nokia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.16.

NYSE:NOK opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia Co. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

