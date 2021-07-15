Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,605,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,335 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $109,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $76.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.24.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $421,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $742,498.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,935 shares of company stock worth $2,090,939 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HQY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.