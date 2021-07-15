Putnam Investments LLC Has $19.35 Million Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,429,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,815 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $19,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $1,551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 50,562 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 254.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 25,380 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 6.86. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.99 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

