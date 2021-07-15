Credit Agricole S A Makes New Investment in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $637,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 456,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 368,995 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,471,000. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.96% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MLCO shares. TheStreet downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.