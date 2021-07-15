Credit Agricole S A Has $75,000 Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 368.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, EVP James C. Lim sold 3,429 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.68, for a total value of $828,720.72. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $246.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.51. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.