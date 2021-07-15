Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 246,467 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.28% of Veeva Systems worth $112,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after purchasing an additional 573,773 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,240,000 after acquiring an additional 136,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,015 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,512,000 after acquiring an additional 424,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,227,000 after acquiring an additional 139,672 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 1,839 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.61, for a total transaction of $552,821.79. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,264 shares of company stock worth $5,703,015 in the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $315.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.26. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $326.89. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.29.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.