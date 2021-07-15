Credit Agricole S A Acquires Shares of 3,500 Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

In other news, major shareholder Biotech Aps Wg sold 3,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $130,709.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,415,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,274,268.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $142,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,077 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,071.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,471 shares of company stock worth $10,177,639. Insiders own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $30.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

