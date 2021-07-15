Walleye Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 13,746 Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 87.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 60,860 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $4,068,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SFT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

In other Shift Technologies news, CFO Oded Shein acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Also, insider George Arison acquired 10,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.04. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $14.49.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

