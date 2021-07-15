Walleye Trading LLC Purchases New Shares in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMRA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in IMARA by 495.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in IMARA by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IMARA by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMARA during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMARA during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMRA stock opened at $5.90 on Thursday. IMARA Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $104.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 3.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.26. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IMARA Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IMARA from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

