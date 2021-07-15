20,000 Shares in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) Acquired by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,248,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,210,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,175,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,704,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,553,000.

AURCU opened at $10.45 on Thursday. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

