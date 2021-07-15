Walleye Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 20,000 Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $298,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS CENHU opened at $10.25 on Thursday. Centricus Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

