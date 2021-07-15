Walleye Trading LLC Decreases Holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Walleye Trading LLC trimmed its position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) by 74.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,698 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC owned 0.05% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,824,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after buying an additional 1,115,732 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,802,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,156,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 564,800 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,781,000. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCAP stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86.

In other news, CEO Ophir Sternberg bought 445,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,450,000.00. Also, COO Trevor Barran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00.

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II Profile

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

