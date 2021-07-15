Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,683,598.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,249,962.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 14,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total transaction of $735,499.31. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,306,773. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,702,000 after acquiring an additional 100,294 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,511,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 105,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ichor by 33.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ichor has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.65.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ichor will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

