Walleye Trading LLC Makes New $171,000 Investment in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,768 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDEV. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $7.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.93.
In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.22.
About Centennial Resource Development
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
