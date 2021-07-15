Walleye Trading LLC Makes New $171,000 Investment in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,768 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDEV. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $7.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.93.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.84 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 29.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.22.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

