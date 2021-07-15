10,879 Shares in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Bought by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 1,003.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.82. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amalgamated Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

