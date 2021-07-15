Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.65.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,403 shares of company stock worth $1,166,087. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRTX opened at $197.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $185.32 and a 52-week high of $304.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

