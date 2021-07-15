Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,708,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,729 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.11% of Sealed Air worth $765,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.69.

Shares of SEE opened at $57.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.53. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $59.70.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.