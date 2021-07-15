5,239 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 13.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Chubb by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Chubb by 7.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Chubb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 14,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $164.31 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Several research firms have commented on CB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.53.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

