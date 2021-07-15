10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,396 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 19,293 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,289,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $772,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $169.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 1.29. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.75 and a 52-week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $289,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total value of $1,444,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 434,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,764,355.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,069 shares of company stock valued at $33,087,777. 11.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

