Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,379 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $70.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.94. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDC. Loop Capital upped their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.09.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

