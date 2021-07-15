Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $256,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,124,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,212,000 after acquiring an additional 184,519 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,393,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 308.2% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 12,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.

Shares of D stock opened at $75.24 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

