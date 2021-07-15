The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,356 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.7% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.11% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $121,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 336,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,716,000 after acquiring an additional 256,910 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.45.

NYSE:GS traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $375.50. 31,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $393.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $370.35. The company has a market capitalization of $127.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 45.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total value of $1,862,300.00. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.