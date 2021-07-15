Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Raises Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 135.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,428 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth $222,000.

NYSEARCA:GMF traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.22. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,200. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.32. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.32 and a fifty-two week high of $146.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

